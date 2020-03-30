|
|
BESSEMER CITY- William Ira Kincaid Sr., 97, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Caromont Medical Center, Gastonia, North Carolina. He was born November 22, 1922 in Bessemer City, North Carolina to the late Martha Westmoreland Kincaid and Ira Raymond Kincaid and was one of twelve siblings.
Bill was a decorated veteran of the US Army Air Core in WWII serving with the Jolly Rogers in the South Pacific. He met and married the love of his life Ernestine at Catawba College and they celebrated 72 years of marriage. He began working at his Dad's Esso station and later had his own stations before starting Kincaid Insurance Agency and Kincaid Construction in Bessemer City.
He loved his community and served on the Gaston County Zoning Board and was a member of the Gaston County Home Builders Association. He was the oldest member of the American Legion Post 243 where he enjoyed the camaraderie of other veterans. He was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church of Bessemer City. Bill loved sports, especially football and baseball. He never missed a ballgame of his sons and grandsons. He loved skiing with his family and friends. When he retired, he and Ernestine traveled across America, Alaska and Europe. He was known as "Traveling Man" on the CB radio. Bill loved to tell stories about family, past experiences and WWII in his later years.
He enjoyed life and lived to the fullest. When it came time for him to go home to the Lord, he was ready to go. Thanks to all who prayed for him.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Ernestine Frost Kincaid, of Bessemer City; his 2 sons, William I. Kincaid, Jr, of Bessemer City, and Donald F. Kincaid Sr, of Gastonia; his daughters Sylvia K. Pinson, of Raleigh, Karol K. Whitmire, of Bessemer City, Joan K. Riddle, of Bessemer City, and Melanie K. Echerd, of Gastonia; 2 brothers, Kenny Kincaid and Ronnie Kincaid; 2 sisters, Jane K. Washam and Penny K. Williams. He was affectionately called Papa Bill by his 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and many of his friends.
The graveside service will be private (family only) due to the corona virus restrictions and will be held Monday at Concord United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Bessemer City.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020