|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William J. Kline Jr. (Bill) age 53 on Tuesday July 30th, 2019 in his Mount Holly, NC home. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Bill Sr. & Barbara Kline. He was the youngest of two children and grew up in Chesapeake, VA. He graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1984 where he played baseball & football. He had a 35-year career with Piedmont, US Airways, and most recently American Airlines. He served as a baggage handler and worked his way to Crew Chief and was a well-respected union leader.
Family was the most important piece of Bill's life. He made the effort to attend every sports game, dance recital, graduation and celebration. He was a passionate sports fan, cheering for the Baltimore Orioles and the cheesiest Green Bay Packers fan. He was proud of his name, which he got from his father and passed down to his son. He put his whole heart into those he cared about, and everyone who knew him feels this tremendous loss.
He is survived by his mother Barbara; sister Carole; wife AnnMarie; children Lauren (Kyle), Billy III, Lindsey, Cori, Jacki (Michael), Michael; grandchildren Salvador, Brielle, Vinny, and granddaughter on the way Lola.
The receiving of family and friends will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC on Friday, August 9, from 2:30 pm - 4 pm. The funeral service will start at 4 pm.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019