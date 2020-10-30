1/1
William Leroy Elliott Sr.
1935 - 2020
William Leroy Elliott, Sr., 85, of Gastonia, passed away at home on October 28, 2020.
He was born September 10, 1935 in Mecklenburg County, NC to the late Zebulon Vance Elliott and Maebelle Silvey Elliott.
William was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Elliott; sister, Carolyn Elliott; and wife, Shirley Montgomery Elliott.
William is survived by his sons, Bill Elliott, Jr., Thomas Elliott and wife Kristi; step-son, Bill Foster and wife Karyl; daughters, Sherry Elliott and Marla Elliott; brother, Gene Elliott; sisters, Ann Amos and Wanda McLean; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Shay Greene, will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
