William "Ed" McCanless, 71, of Dallas, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his residence.
He was born December 30, 1947, in West Palm Beach, FL, the son of the late James Orville and Melba Phillips McCanless.
Ed was a member of Dallas Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was a member of the choir.
He was a talented musician, loved to play the guitar, and sang many church specials.
Mr. McCanless was a former corpsman in the US Navy and was a former dental technician.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Bayer.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife Patsy McCanless; daughter, Anne Estelle and husband Tracy; son, Kristopher McCanless; step-daughters, Jennifer Alexander and husband Nick, Olivia Willoughby; niece, Teana Bayer; nephew, Drew Bayer; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other nephews, and a niece.
A memorial service will be held 4 pm on Wednesday, November 20 at Dallas Baptist Church.
The service will be officiated by Pastor Scott Henson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Dallas Baptist Church Choir, 402 E. Trade, St. Dallas, NC 28034 or Live Embers c/o Dallas Baptist Church, 402 E. Trade, St. Dallas, NC 28034.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019