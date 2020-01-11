|
Mr. William "Ray" McCormick, 78, of Bessemer City, passed away on January 9, 2020, at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.
He was born March 11, 1941, in McDowell County, son of the late Clifton and Della Mae McCormick.
Ray was a member of Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Bessemer City.
He was a gun collector and loved going fishing.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held 3:00pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Rev. Wayne Key.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ray is survived by his friends and caregivers Jim and Melanie Messer.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel Martin McCormick; brother, Tony McCormick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Robin Johnson Hospice House, P.O. Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020