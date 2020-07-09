1/1
William Morton
BESSEMER CITY - William "Peanut" Bryson Morton, 63, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 28, 1957 in Gaston County to the late Bonnie Faye Meeks.

In addition to his mother, Peanut was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Tammy Picklesimer, and brother, Jimmy Godfrey.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Tracie Morton; daughter, Joy Wiley; son, Lance Wiley; step-daughter, Latonya Picklesimer; brothers, Donald Morton and wife Sandy, Billy Joe Meeks; sisters, Sandra Moore and husband James, Tracy Meek, Cynthia Meeks; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Peanut's family funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Sisk-Butler Funeral Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
