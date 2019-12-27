|
|
William Otho Smith Jr., 90, of Stanley passed away on December 26, 2019 at the Stanley Total Living Center.
He was born on November 4, 1929, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late William Otho Smith Sr. and Carrie Belk Smith.
William was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Gastonia American Legion. He retired from the City of Gastonia with 25 years of service. He loved to fish and travel to different places.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Stanley Total Living Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Smith and grandson, Rodney Williams.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Sybil Burchfield (Dock) of Lincolnton; special niece, Robin Price of Gastonia; 5 grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Emily and Jessica.
The family will receive friends 10 – 11 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service- South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A graveside service officiated by the Rev. Donnie Birchfield will be held 11:30 am following the visitation at Hollywood Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019