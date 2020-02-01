Home

Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Dr. William (Morris) Patrick Obituary
Dr. William Morris Patrick passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 surrounded by his family and holding his daughter Peggy's hand. He was the son of the late Ralph Clinton and Willie Cross Patrick. Bill served in the US Army Medical Corp during WWII putting glasses on the troops in the South Pacific. He retired as an Optometrist after lovingly serving his patients for over sixty years. Bill was member of First Presbyterian Church, Gastonia, NC his entire life.
Surviving are; three daughters: Melissa Hauser (Jim), Peggy Patrick and Pam Patrick Cole (Robbie); son, Bill Patrick; two granddaughters: Hope Patrick Turner and Brenna Patrick Turner. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Lockman Patrick; daughter, Brenda Patrick; son, Tucky Patrick and his beloved brothers, Ralph and Sam; and sister, Mary.
Graveside service will be held on his late wife Peggy's 96th birthday and Neale & Mary Ann Patrick's75th wedding anniversary at Oakwood Cemetery, Gastonia, NC on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the gravesite after the service.
Memorial may be made to First Presbyterian church Woman of the Church.
Visit the Mackey at Century Drive online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
