CLOVER, SC- William Pert Lesser, 77, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019 at Atrium Health, Charlotte. He was born November 7, 1941 in Chicago, IL son of the late William Frederick and Marguerite Millard Lesser.
William attended the University of Illinois and had an Associates Degree from the College of Du Page. He served his country with the Army during the Vietnam War. He was with the Adjutant General Corps, his rank SP4. As a Process Photographer his hobby led to his interest in Film and Videography. His occupation was an Ink Chemist. He was always interested in flying and had a license.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Lesser; three sons; four daughters; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son.
The family will receive friends from 10 am until 10:45 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, where he was a member for 22 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. He will be buried privately in Evergreen -"A Quiet Place with Military Honors.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019