GASTONIA, NC- Mr. William "Bill" Peter Bohrer, 79, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born October 11, 1941 in Nashville, KS, a son of the late Joseph A. and Anne Traffas Bohrer.
Bill was a veteran of the Army National Guard, having served his country for six years. He was an Industrial Engineer, working for General Tire and retiring after 30+ years of service. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and was a parishioner of St. Michael Catholic Church. Bill was a farmer all his life, raising miniature cattle and other exotic animals. He also served as a board member of the Southern Farm Bureau, the Gaston County Saddle Club being President for many years (he was always a horseman), and was a consistent blood donor, giving 13+ gallons of blood in his lifetime. He was a devoted husband, and loving father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Margaret "Peggy" Gaines Bohrer of Gastonia; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Kevin Baker of Seville, OH, and their children, Derek Baker and Colin William (Kayla) Baker; Stephanie and Rick Voelker of Las Vegas, NV, and their children, Tyler William (Kristina) Voelker and their son Colt William Voelker, Spencer Voelker, and Ryder Voelker; Jennifer and Richard Humes of Wadsworth, OH, and their children, Gage Humes and Maggie Humes; sisters, Becky (Bruce) Hart of Nashville, KS; Joan (Bob) Melzer of Wichita, KS; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry and Tom Bohrer, and sister, Carol Thimesch.
A Funeral Prayer Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 3:00pm in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. The service will be streamed live on McLean Funeral Directors Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA, 50037-0839, www.redcross.org
, or to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
