GASTONIA - William Norman Price, 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County and was the son of the late Spurgeon and Effie Baker Price.
Mr. Price was a retired machinist with Huffman Machine Shop. He was a member of the Salvation Army Church. He enjoyed playing golf. One of Mr. Price's favorite pastimes was watching "Old Black and White Cowboy Movies."
Mr. Price was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by so many.
Mr. Price is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty Haas Price; two daughters, Debbie Mauney and husband Billy, Teresa Moose; one brother, Kenneth Price; 5 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Salvation Army Church, 1506 Union Road, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army Church with Captain John Raymer officiating.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Mr. Price was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother; 4 sisters.
Memorials may be made to Salvation Army Church, 1506 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Price family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019