William Eric Rainwater, 93, of Gastonia NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



He was born December 26, 1926 in Gaston County NC, the son of the late William Seaton Rainwater and Lila Butler Rainwater.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Mildred Cagle Rainwater.



William (Bill) retired from Threads Inc. as Safety Director after 42 years of service.



Bill loved wood working and took great pride in his work. Bill loved his Lord, family and church. He was always there to help anyone and share his testimony. His love for Christ was evident in the way he lived his life. He was very faithful and active in his church at First Assembly, Gastonia. Bill served as Head Usher for many years. He also provided leadership for Bereavement meals and served as a Deacon.



Bill is survived by a son Larry Rainwater (Gail) and a daughter Brenda Leatherman (Gary); grandchildren Lisa Nona (Al), Allen Rainwater (Marla), Eric Rainwater (Amanda), Brian Woody (Stacy), Gary Leatherman, Jr. (Brenda), and Jeff Leatherman (Stacey). He was also blessed with 12 great grandchildren.



The service, officiated by Pastor Dennis Boyce and Pastor Lamar Creel, will be at First Assembly of God, 777 Myrtle School Road, Gastonia on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He will lie in state from 2:00 to 3:00 with the service immediately following at 3:00. Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Assembly of God, Gastonia



Due to COVID, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.



