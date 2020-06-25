CHARLOTTE - William "Bill" Schwartz passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family following a short Non-Covid illness on June 24, 2020.
He was born March 8, 1931 in Charlotte, NC to Selma and Ben Schwartz, and raised in Newport News, VA.
Words cannot adequately describe what a truly special and amazing person Bill was. His bright smile, upbeat attitude, wit and genuine goodness of heart, brought joy to the family, friends, employees, fellow volunteers and strangers who were lucky enough to cross paths with him over the years.
After serving in Korea and attending the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Bill's entrepreneurial spirit brought him to Gastonia, NC, where his unique business instincts led him to successfully create three different companies from scratch during the course of his career.
Retirement did not slow him down and Bill greatly enjoyed his time volunteering for Jewish Family Services, The Butterfly Project, and Julia's Café & Books/Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, where he got to do what he loved best – helping and talking to people.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years Fran; brother, Donald; his sons, Benjamin and Scott, daughter-in-law Tobin; and his cherished granddaughters, Aven and Siveya.
Services will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.juliascafe.org/inmemory
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.