Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Belmont, NC
William Simmons


1947 - 2020
William Simmons Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - William Carl Simmons, 73 of Clover, SC passed away on May 14, 2020 in York, SC.

Graveside service with Masonic Rites will be 3:00 pm on Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont, NC with the Rev. Mike Stafford officiating.

Mr. Simmons was born on February 21, 1947 in Woodruff, SC to the late George Pinckney and Edna Skinner Simmons. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Mishelle Simmons and brothers, Thomas R. Simmons & Marshall E. Simmons.

Survivors are his wife Rhonda Toney Simmons; sons, Brian Patrick Simmons of Clover, SC & Curtis Anthony Simmons (Amanda) of Gastonia, NC; sisters, Jean S. Hardin of Forest City, NC and Marie S. Adams of Kentucky; brothers, Jerry W. Simmons (Ann) of Alexis, NC and Bobby R. Simmons (Martha) of Clover, SC ; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com.

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, is serving the Simmons family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2020
