BELMONT - William W. (Bill) Stephens, born March 18, 1926 in Eastman, Georgia, to the late Leeanna Harrell and Truman Lee Stephens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Mathison Stephens, brother, Buddy Stephens, sisters, Allene Davis, Wilma Nelson, daughter, Shelby McCuen, grandson, Brandon Bruce, and daughter-in-law, Terry Stephens.
Bill worked on Southern Railway for 27 years. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Bill was a US Army veteran serving in World War II.
He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Dianne Duncan (Jimmy), Jean Harris (Lane), Angela Kay Smith (Shannon), sons and daughters-in-law, Danny Stephens, Mike Stephens, Tim Stephens (Marsha), David Stephens (Lori), 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, brother, Marvin Stephens (Lucy), and sisters, Doris Stephens, and Mildred Kistler (Claude).
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:30 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 S. New Hope Road, Belmont. A funeral service will follow at 3:30 with Revs. Jan Dean and Bobby Harrell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences message may be sent online to www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Stephens family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019