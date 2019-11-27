Home

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alexis Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Alexis Baptist Church
William Stepp Obituary
GASTONIA - William Michael Stepp, 60, passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

He was born in Gaston County, son of William and Nardie Stepp. He was a member of Alexis Baptist Church. He worked for years as a mechanic at Ryder Truck in Charlotte.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Donna Shelton Stepp. 3 children Jennifer Stepp Ross and husband Jason, Allen Michael Stepp and wife Katelyn, and Angel Stepp Haymore and husband Michael. 7 grandchildren Abagail, Daniel, Miles, Claria, Scarlett, Ben and Autumn. A sister Rebecca Revels and a brother Kevin Stepp and wife Jennifer.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Stepp will be held 4:00pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at Alexis Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00pm Friday prior to the service at the church.

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Stepp family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
