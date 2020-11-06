GASTONIA - William Lamar Stroupe, 86, of Gastonia passed away November 4, 2020. He was born July 2, 1934 in Gaston County, a son of the late George Purvey Stroupe and Lucy Brady Stroupe.
Lamar served in the United States Army as an MP and played on the Army baseball team. Lamar was a real estate agent and broker, the chairman of the deacon board at New Hope Baptist Church and a member of Parkwood Baptist Church. Lamar loved people and people loved him. He never met a stranger. He was the center of attention in every room and was known for his little sayings like "What does he have that I don't have," "Never a meal without a deal" and "Will you take a check?". Lamar was an avid golfer, loved to sing, and make people laugh. He was an amazing man, father, "Pop", and will be missed by many.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 64 years, Rosa Marlene Grayson Stroupe; son, Beau Stroupe of Charlotte; daughter, Jette Stroupe; brother, Benny Stroupe and wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Abigail Blythe Wennerstrom and husband, Phillip of Nashville, TN, Zachary David Stroupe of Knoxville, TN, Elizabeth Hope Wigston and husband, Dallas of Toronto, Canada, Noah Benjamin Stroupe and wife, Sarynn of Columbia, TN; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and "The Three Cousins," best friends and business partners, Dr. Dan Brandon and the late Larry Seay.
A graveside service will be held at Woodside Cemetery in Clover, SC on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Belle Isle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, Parkwood Community Outreach (PCO), 1817 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
