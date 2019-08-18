|
ROSWELL, GA- William Todd Wiggins, 54, of Roswell, Ga. died after a brief illness at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC. A native of Gastonia, NC, he was the son of the late Harvey Ray Wiggins and Faye Jean Carpenter Wiggins. He was a graduate of Hunter Huss High School, Class of 1982 and was an honors graduate of The Georgia Institute of Technology (GT), with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering. Todd was retired from Scientific Atlanta (Cisco Systems) after 30 years of service. He was the "ultimate sports dad", very active in his sons' activities in school at Lassiter High School and served on several committees in the building of Christ United Methodist Church and was a current member at Roswell United Methodist Church. Todd was a faithful servant by performing small acts of kindness and support to people, community, and church in a quiet and anonymous way. He was a story teller and loyal individual among his friends and most always left the people he interacted with day to day with a smile.
In addition to his mother, Faye Wiggins of Gastonia, NC; Todd is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela Finison Wiggins of Roswell, GA. sons, Marcus and Haley Wiggins of Augusta, GA and Will Wiggins of Kennesaw, GA., Brother, Rick Wiggins, Africa, niece Casey Wiggins Knight and nephew Chris Wiggins; Mother in law Faye Finison and was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Wiggins and father in law, Bill Finison.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted by the Rev. Jeff Ross at 11am 24th day August at Roswell United Methodist Church. A private service of committal was conducted by the Rev. Tripp Hord in Gastonia, NC at Gaston Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Methodist Children's Home – Wellroot Children's Services, umchildrenshome.org. Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, NC is serving the family of Todd Wiggins.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019