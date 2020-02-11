|
DALLAS - William Edward Tomberlin, 83, passed away, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born September 25, 1936, in Chester, SC, son of the late Will and Marie V. Tomberlin.
He was a member of Gastonia Church of Christ and was retired from Firestone after over 40 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford, Eskin, and James Tomberlin; sisters, Elizabeth Howell, Idonia Page, Robbie Lawrence, Betty Gato, and Jean Tomberlin.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Alaine H. Tomberlin; children, Gordon Tomberlin and wife Melissa, Billy Tomberlin and wife Frankie, Cindy Leviner and husband Richard, Melinda DeRuyscher and husband Larry; grandchildren, Chris Kirksey, Leslie Scofield and husband Jason, Michael Tomberlin and wife Lauren, Victoria L. Tomberlin, Kyle Tomberlin, Darrell Posey and wife Julia, Phillip Jenkins and wife Amber, Stephine Jenkins, Savannah Conrad; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Tomberlin, Steve Tomberlin and wife Kathy; sisters, Rachel Hartness, Helen Mason.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Gastonia Church of Christ.
Preacher Trai Evans will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gastonia Church of Christ, 1919 N New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Lincoln County, and George Anne and Steve Malone for their helping hands.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020