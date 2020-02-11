Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for William Tomberlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Tomberlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Tomberlin Obituary
DALLAS - William Edward Tomberlin, 83, passed away, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence.

He was born September 25, 1936, in Chester, SC, son of the late Will and Marie V. Tomberlin.

He was a member of Gastonia Church of Christ and was retired from Firestone after over 40 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford, Eskin, and James Tomberlin; sisters, Elizabeth Howell, Idonia Page, Robbie Lawrence, Betty Gato, and Jean Tomberlin.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Alaine H. Tomberlin; children, Gordon Tomberlin and wife Melissa, Billy Tomberlin and wife Frankie, Cindy Leviner and husband Richard, Melinda DeRuyscher and husband Larry; grandchildren, Chris Kirksey, Leslie Scofield and husband Jason, Michael Tomberlin and wife Lauren, Victoria L. Tomberlin, Kyle Tomberlin, Darrell Posey and wife Julia, Phillip Jenkins and wife Amber, Stephine Jenkins, Savannah Conrad; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Tomberlin, Steve Tomberlin and wife Kathy; sisters, Rachel Hartness, Helen Mason.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Gastonia Church of Christ.

Preacher Trai Evans will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gastonia Church of Christ, 1919 N New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Lincoln County, and George Anne and Steve Malone for their helping hands.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -