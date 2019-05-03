Home

Carothers Funeral Home
212 West Trade Street
Dallas, NC 280341633
(704) 922-3191
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
New Testament Church of the Firstborn
1510 Hargrove Avenue
Gastonia, NC
William Walton "Bill" Smith

William Walton "Bill" Smith Obituary
"A Man Who Served His Family and His Country"
William "Bill" Walton Smith, age 78, passed away at his daughter's residence on Tuesday evening ~ April 30, 2019. Bill will always be known as a man who was a great provider for his family and always met their needs. When asked of his daughter Lynne what she will miss mostly about her father, she feels that "just knowing he was always there and in their corner". He was a training coordinator for AMP "Aircraft Marine Products" and he loved listening to music, watching tennis and boxing 'til his last days with his family. Bill served in the United States Army where he was a Tank Operator. He leaves a great void in his family's lives but that void is filled knowing that Bill was reunited with his wife Marie and his Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Those left to cherish Bill's memories are his daughter and son in law: Deanna Lynne and Curtis Wilson of Dallas, North Carolina; grandson: Jonathan Wilson of Dallas, North Carolina; brother and sister in law: Eddie and Cathie Smith.
Bill was the son of the late Thomas Walton Smith and Ethel Lena Adair Smith. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife Hazel Marie Queen Smith who passed away in September of 2015; two sisters: Peggy Loraine Wightman and Linda Kay.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday ~ May 4, 2019 at New Testament Church of the Firstborn, 1510 Hargrove Avenue, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Kevin Kellough and Reverend Curtis Wilson delivering words of hope and comfort to Bill's family and friends. Graveside services with military honors accorded by the United States Army and Bagpiper David Thornburg will follow in the Garden of Honor at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive guests at the church prior to the ceremony.
Online condolences and fond memories may be made on Bill's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com
Dallas Funeral Home and Carothers Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William "Bill" Walton Smith.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2019
