Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Epic at Linwood
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM
Epic at Linwood
1957 - 2020
William Welch Obituary
DALLAS - William F. "Frank" Welch, 62, passed away Monday, January 22, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 1, 1957, in Gaston County, son of the late Bill Welch and Rick and Carolyn Gosnell.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

He enjoyed all genres of music, basketball, football, NASCAR, playing his guitar and drums.

Frank is survived by his children, Jenni Biddy, Mindi Murks, Will Welch Jr., Steven Michael Welch, Tiffany Welch and Danielle Lavender; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two great on the way, sister, Donna Wall, brother Steve Welch; numerous nieces and other nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m. Thursday at Epic at Linwood.

Visitation will be one hour before.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
