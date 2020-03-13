|
BELMONT, NC- Willie C. Lee, Jr, 76, passed away on March 11, 2020 at Atrium Health Care in Charlotte.
A native of Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Willie C. Lee, Sr. and Zelda Brown Lee.
Willie retired from Gilbos of America. He was a founding member of Crossfix Ministries and was a devout Christian man that touched many lives with his voice. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00pm Saturday at Crossfix Ministries with his son, Rev. Scott Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-2:45pm at the church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Lee; son and daughter in law, Scott and Shellie Lee; daughter and son in law, Renay and Mark Hodges; grandchildren, Lindsey Isaacs (Landon), Matt Hodges, Corey Hodges, Taylor Lee, and Scottie Lee, Jr.; brothers, Olin, Earl, and Jimmy Lee; sister, Evelyn Culler; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Lee, and sisters, Maxine Cody and Versie Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossfix Ministries, 6131 W. Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com .
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Lee Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020