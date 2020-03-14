Home

Willie Eugene "Billy" Heath, III

Willie Eugene "Billy" Heath, III Obituary
STANLEY - Willie Eugene Heath III "Billy", 52, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County, the son of Mary Elizabeth Heath and the late Willie Eugene Heath, Jr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hazel and Woodrow Blackman. Billy is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kathaleen Heath; mother, Mary Elizabeth Heath; children, Kaitlyn Heath and son Garrett, Willie Heath IV and wife Cheyann, Kara Heath; sister, Mary Jean Young and husband Jack; aunt and uncle, Nellie and Landis Bryant; nephew, Brian Helms and daughter Taryn; niece, Jennifer Helms; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 3:00pm, at Crossroads Church, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00pm prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020
