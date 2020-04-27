|
|
MOUNT HOLLY- Mrs. Willie Mae Woods Holbrook, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Franklin, NC, daughter of the late Jabe Lee Woods and Mary Louise Houston Woods. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jerry Milas Holbrook; her son, Larry Wayne Holbrook, her granddaughter, Tracy Smith Riddle; her son-in-law, Peter Wilfred Breyare; and her grandson, Zach Elliott. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, canning, crocheting and quilting.
Willie Mae, Momma, Granny. These were the many names that she held. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, proud great-grandmother and great great-grandmother. Nothing brought her more joy than having her entire family around the table for Sunday dinner. She worked tirelessly and selflessly to provide for her family and friends, always putting others before herself. "She watches over the affairs of her household. Her children arise and call her blessed: her husband also." Proverbs 31
Mrs. Holbrook is survived by her children, Patsy Smith (Eddie), Linda Cloninger, Carolyn Breyare, Michael Holbrook (Trish) and Kathy Holbrook; her grandchildren, Carrie Breyare Bailey (Darrell), Ashlie Smith Snyder (Richard), Wesley Cloninger (Hope), Bucky Weathers (Christy), Brandon Breyare, Brian Holbrook, Brent Smith and Brandy Holbrook Spillers (Guy); her great-grandchildren, Brittney Cloninger, Chelsea Bailey Engle, Cassidy Bailey, Trent Weathers, Jantzen Weathers, Jake Weathers, Michael Weathers, Austin Cloninger, Caroline Smith, Conner Smith, Cambria Spillers, Maia Spillers, Abrielle Spillers and Noelle Spillers; and her brother-in-law, Herman Holbrooks.
Due to the current health crisis, arrangements for Mrs. Holbrook are private. A public service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in honor and memory of Mrs. Holbrook's son, U.S. Army Veteran, Larry Wayne Holbrook. (www.woundedwarriorproject.org)
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020