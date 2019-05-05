Home

Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
House of Rosadale
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Willie M. Williams


Willie M. Williams Obituary
Mr. Willie M. Williams 94, of Dallas, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Belaire Health Care Center in Gastonia, NC. He was born in York, SC on April 10, 1925 to the late Solomon Williams and Martha Jones Williams. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to First Baptist Church located in Dallas, NC. Mailing address: PO Box 564 Dallas, NC 28034 Viewing: Monday House of Rosadale- 4-8pm Visitation: Tuesday First Baptist Church 1:30-2pm Funeral Service will follow at the church. Interment-Church Cemetery
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 5, 2019
