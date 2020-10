CHERRYVILLE- Mrs. Willie Mae Whitworth Mayhue, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Summitt Place in Kings Mountain.Mrs. Mayhue was born in Cleveland County, NC on September 23, 1934 a daughter of the late James Bertrus Whitworth and Susie Anna Barrett Whitworth. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Mayhue; a sister, Ann Cash and two brothers, J.L. and Mason Whitworth.Survivors include a son James Mayhue and wife Debbie of Arizona; two daughters, Terresa Hastings and husband Calvin of Bessemer City and Becky Wojcik and husband Chet of Tennessee; a brother Russell Whitworth of Lincolnton; four grandchildren Dylan Mayhue, Kevin Hastings, Kerri Lucksa and Zachary Mayhue and six great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherryville with Zachary Mayhue officiating.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Mayhue.