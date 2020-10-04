CHERRYVILLE- Mrs. Willie Mae Whitworth Mayhue, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Summitt Place in Kings Mountain.
Mrs. Mayhue was born in Cleveland County, NC on September 23, 1934 a daughter of the late James Bertrus Whitworth and Susie Anna Barrett Whitworth. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Mayhue; a sister, Ann Cash and two brothers, J.L. and Mason Whitworth.
Survivors include a son James Mayhue and wife Debbie of Arizona; two daughters, Terresa Hastings and husband Calvin of Bessemer City and Becky Wojcik and husband Chet of Tennessee; a brother Russell Whitworth of Lincolnton; four grandchildren Dylan Mayhue, Kevin Hastings, Kerri Lucksa and Zachary Mayhue and six great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherryville with Zachary Mayhue officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Mayhue.