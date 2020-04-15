Home

Willie Mullis


1928 - 2020
Willie Mullis Obituary
LOWELL - Willie Jackson Mullis, 92, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living.

She was born March 20, 1928 in Gaston County, daughter of the late Hugh and Mary Davis Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Ray Mullis; brothers Russell and Lloyd Jackson.
Willie was a long-time member of Lowell Smyre United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and will be missed greatly by her daughter Leigh Ann Hayes and husband Don of Raleigh; niece Maxine Haskett (Robert); nephew Dean Jackson (Susan); great nieces Rachel Meade (Franklin), Rebecca Economon (Carson); great nephew Chris Haskett (Kristen) as well as her loving church family.

Services for Willie will be private. She will be buried in Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lowell Smyre UMC.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
