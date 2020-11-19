Willie Belle Williams Murriel 77, of Dallas, NC wife of the late Paul F. Murriel, entered into eternal rest on November 12, 2020, at her residence peacefully amongst family.



Born in York, SC on November 15, 1942 she was the daughter of the late Mary Woods and Willie M. Williams.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Paul A. Murriel; brothers, Lewis Williams and Woodrow Williams. Mrs. Murriel is survived by her son, Jeffrey Murriel; daughter, Michelle Murriel of Gastonia, NC, grandchildren, Paul Thompson, Najee Thompson, of Charlotte, NC; Tinesha Murriel of Winston Salem, NC, Alexis Murriel, of Gastonia, NC; Jaylen Woods of Gastonia, NC; Cameron Brown and India Williams; of Charlotte NC; sisters, Corine Hardin (James) of Dallas, NC, Martha Jeter(Leonard) of Gastonia NC; brothers-in-law, Ronald Williams of Charlotte, NC and Ricky Williams (Cynthia), of Gastonia, NC. As family was most important to "Mother Willie" she was happy to have niece, Ramona Reeves (Jimmy) of Belmont, NC; nephews, Raymond Paige III (Noviette) and Glenn Paige of New Haven, CT apart of her legacy.



Willie will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Dallas, NC, with Rev. Frank Milton, Jr. officiating.



Public viewing will be Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.



A service of House of Rosadale Home of Funerals.



