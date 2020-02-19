|
BESSEMER CITY - Willie Frank Stubblefield, 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln. He was born on September 21, 1927 in Walthall County, Mississippi to the late Frank and Estelle Smith Stubblefield.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nadine Broome Stubblefield.
Willie was member of Puett United Methodist Church, Dallas. He retired from the United States Air Force with 16 years of service, and 6 years of service with the United States Navy. During this time, he served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Also, he retired from the Lithium Mine after 25 years Willie was also a member of Bessemer City American Legion Post 243 and the Senior Citizen Group.
Left to cherish his memories are his son Bruce Stubblefield and wife Lynn of Cherryville; grandchildren Leslie Stubblefield of Bessemer City, Christopher Stubblefield and wife Hillaree of Crouse; great-grandchildren Lane, Chance and Everleigh.
Willie's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Puett United Methodist Church, Bessemer City with Rev. Jim Tate and Rev. Wade Childers officiating.
The interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services and other times at the home of Bruce and Lynn Stubblefield.
Memorials may be made to Puett United Methodist Church 3009 Puetts Chapel Rd, Dallas, NC 28034.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
