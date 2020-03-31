Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis Holloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis Holloway Obituary
Willis Hurtis Holloway, 88, of Gastonia, passed away on March 27, 2020, at the Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

He was born June 29, 1931, in Madison County, Georgia, son of the late Grady and Annie Holloway.
Willis was a member of Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church.

He was a US Army Korean War Veteran.

A private celebration of Willis's life will be held at a later date.

Willis is survived by wife, Shirley Sailors; stepsons, Derek Sailors, Gregory Sailors (Kryssy); daughter, Sherry Long; granddaughter, Tonya Chapman great-grandchildren, Kaitylyn Sanchez, Aaron, Brandon and Austin Chapman.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, wife, Alene Holloway; son, Donald Holloway.

Memorials may be sent to Cleveland County Hospice, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -