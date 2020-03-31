|
|
Willis Hurtis Holloway, 88, of Gastonia, passed away on March 27, 2020, at the Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
He was born June 29, 1931, in Madison County, Georgia, son of the late Grady and Annie Holloway.
Willis was a member of Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church.
He was a US Army Korean War Veteran.
A private celebration of Willis's life will be held at a later date.
Willis is survived by wife, Shirley Sailors; stepsons, Derek Sailors, Gregory Sailors (Kryssy); daughter, Sherry Long; granddaughter, Tonya Chapman great-grandchildren, Kaitylyn Sanchez, Aaron, Brandon and Austin Chapman.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, wife, Alene Holloway; son, Donald Holloway.
Memorials may be sent to Cleveland County Hospice, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020