Willodene Rhyne
1932 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY - Willodene Rhyne, 87, passed away at Courtland Terrace on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born November 4, 1932 in Gaston County to the late Earl Luther and Katie Lineberger Rhyne.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Dan, Norman, Glenn, and Alvin Rhyne; sister Katherine Rhyne Pipes.

Left to cherish her memories are her sister Frances Rhyne Griffin and husband William H. Griffin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Willodene's graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bessemer City Memorial with Pastor Richard A. Orovitz officiating.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bessemer City Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
