BESSEMER CITY - Willodene Rhyne, 87, passed away at Courtland Terrace on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born November 4, 1932 in Gaston County to the late Earl Luther and Katie Lineberger Rhyne.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Dan, Norman, Glenn, and Alvin Rhyne; sister Katherine Rhyne Pipes.
Left to cherish her memories are her sister Frances Rhyne Griffin and husband William H. Griffin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Willodene's graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bessemer City Memorial with Pastor Richard A. Orovitz officiating.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.