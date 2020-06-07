GASTONIA- Wilma Ratchford Craig, 90, of CRaigland Farm, Gastonia, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 in Gastonia. She was born January 5, 1930, the daughter of F. Crown Ratchford and Mattie Best Ratchford, her family having been in the area since the 1750s. She met her husband Bill (married 68 years) after graduating from Dallas High school in 1947 (class valedictorian) on a 4-H Club trip to Raleigh for a Short Course. That week began their lifelong affair. Incidentally, they later worked together on a successful campaign to elect one of our own as 4-H state president. They enjoyed the week and saw each other for a few months, then broke off as both attended college-Flora MacDonald College, Red Springs, NC for her BA degree and Winthrop College, Rock Hill, SC for an MA degree was on her brain.
After their college sophomore years, by God's grace, they saw each other again in downtown Gastonia and have been together ever since. One year after graduation from FMC with a year's work behind her, Wilma and Bill married in 1952 and have lived in the Union Community where Bill's family has lived since the 1800s. His birthplace is on the National Register of Historic Sites. Wilma's birthplace in Costner Community is marked as the homeplace of her grandparents, Winfield and Letitia J. Ratchford.
Even while working away from the farm, the two have been and are farmers. The Belted Galloway beef cattle- the Belties, Oreo cows, Moonbeam cows as they are variously known- since 1969 have been a source of interest, work, pleasure, and occasionally profit. Their official "work" provided a steady income and allowed us to have adventures and varied interests. As an active long-time member of Union Presbyterian Church; where she was a former organist, pianist, and choir director, their "belief in the eternal God- Father, Son, and Holy Spirit- Who is creator, sustainer, redeemer, savior… undergirds their daily lives. Music is a part of the warp and weft of our lives and expression in rhyme and writings a part of who we are. As we go, we are constantly amazed at the grace of God and His providential leading to allow us to be and to become what we are". Their church related activities have included playing for other church worship services, taking part in the North Carolina Presbyterian Historical Society, etc.
One of their first community projects was getting telephone service to our then rural area- not enough people the phone company said to make it profitable. But when we determined to build our own system and they knew they would then have to give us service, we got our telephone party lines built. Another was our participation in the Union Road Community Club having Fourth of July picnics, suppers, projects such as mailbox improvement, community watch, joint Thanksgiving services with area churches participating and athletic activities. In later years, the Union Road Branch Library became a reality.
Miss Corinne Puett encouraged Bill and Wilma to be active in the Gaston County Historical Society. She wanted us to make pictures of historic places around Gaston County and to be sure to get a picture of the upping block. Wilma did not know what an upping block was (do you?) and learned it was stones arranged to step up to get on a horse. Miss Corinne encouraged us to pursue a county museum, a historic district in Dallas, a written history of the county, and other interests. She was our cheerleader and more. Bill and Wilma have been active in historic endeavors; she was a cochairman of the 1987 Gaston County commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Constitution of the United States. She served on the editorial committee for the writing of The County of Gaston by Cope and Wellman. They helped with the republication of Hoffman's Our Kin. As individuals, the two helped with the purchase of the
Hoffman Hotel. Wilma was a member of the Gaston County Historic Preservation Commission and of the Board of Hoyle Historic Homestead.
The Gaston County Historical Society helped with members' interest, with funds, and information in its Bulletin to pursue preserving the history of Gaston County. Wilma has served as editor of the Gaston County Historical Bulletin for over fifty years. She has published (with Bill's and a number of others' help) two volumes of genealogical information: Ratchfords… I Reckon and Craigs… I Reckon. From 1989-1995, she wrote an "Our Heritage" column for the Gaston Observer. Wilma has been writing poems for years and has published several volumes, including "Peaceful Moments", "Wilma's Do'ins", and "Linger at Christmas".
Wilma's teaching career spanned thirty-three and a half years in Gaston County Schools- Myrtle, Robinson, Victory, Belmont Junior High. She also taught several local history and genealogical classes at Gaston College. She was an officer in the teacher associations and is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, international honor society for women educators. In addition, she was an active member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames XVII Century.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, William "Bill" Neely Craig; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen R. Hoffman of Gastonia , Sadie R. Hoover of Crouse, and Marie R. and Charles L. Johnston of Chattanooga, TN; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Samuel Ratchford, Forest C. Ratchford, Jr. and wife Hope, Mervin R. Ratchford and Ora M.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Clara R. and Paul E. Hastings, Cora R. and Herman Rhyne, Ruby R and Paul Robinson; and brother-in-law, Wayne Hoover and Ervin Hoffman, Sr.
A private committal service was held in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, conducted by the Rev. James Holeman. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Union Presbyterian Church General OR Cemetery Fund, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28056. Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.