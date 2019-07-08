Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S. New Hope Rd.
Gastonia, NC
1931 - 2019
Wilma Perry Moore Obituary
Wilma Perry Moore, 87, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
She was born September 1, 1931, in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late James Alexander Perry and Clemmie Connel Perry.
Wilma retired from the Gaston County School Systems as a Cafeteria Manager after 20 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hunter Moore and sister, Dot Carnes.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Steve Moore and wife, Carolyn, Tom Moore; sister, Bedie Baucom; grandchildren, Christy Moore and fiancé, Johnny Barrett, Kevin Moore and wife, Carol, Ashley Mims and husband, Josh, and Allison Moore and fiancé, Jamie Stanley; and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 9:30 – 10:30 am, Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Josh Glandon will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson House, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 8, 2019
