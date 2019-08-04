|
|
GASTONIA- Wilma Henderson Whisnant passed away August 1, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter of the late William Jessie and Lizzie Mayes Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Blanche Weaver, and seven brothers, Barney, William, Alfred, Norman, Arlan, Gary and Tommy Henderson.
Wilma enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and working with a wide variety of arts and crafts. She was also quite ingenuitive in that she could "fix anything". Dressing up as Santa Claus for her family was one of her favorite traditions and she will be remembered for her ability to joke around and bring smiles to her family, friends, and acquaintances.
Survivors of Wilma include her sisters, Lillie "Boots" LaRocca and Brenda Black (Roger), grandchildren, Adriana and Anthone Tice, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5th at 12:00 pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service with begin at 1:00 pm in Founders Chapel with Pastor Dan Oedy officiating. Interment will follow at Armstrong Cemetery in Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to www.act.alz.org.
