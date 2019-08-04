Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Founders Chapel
Wilma (Henderson) Whisnant Obituary
GASTONIA- Wilma Henderson Whisnant passed away August 1, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter of the late William Jessie and Lizzie Mayes Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Blanche Weaver, and seven brothers, Barney, William, Alfred, Norman, Arlan, Gary and Tommy Henderson.
Wilma enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and working with a wide variety of arts and crafts. She was also quite ingenuitive in that she could "fix anything". Dressing up as Santa Claus for her family was one of her favorite traditions and she will be remembered for her ability to joke around and bring smiles to her family, friends, and acquaintances.
Survivors of Wilma include her sisters, Lillie "Boots" LaRocca and Brenda Black (Roger), grandchildren, Adriana and Anthone Tice, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5th at 12:00 pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service with begin at 1:00 pm in Founders Chapel with Pastor Dan Oedy officiating. Interment will follow at Armstrong Cemetery in Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to www.act.alz.org.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Whisnant family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
