Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Ridge Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie Ritch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie Ritch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winnie Ritch Obituary
GASTONIA - Winnie Lou Smith Ritch, 95, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at home. She was born on February 29, 1924 in Cherokee County to the late Orville and Nellie Derreberry Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband James "Alvin" Ritch, sons James David Ritch, Michael Eugene Ritch.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Tommy Wayne Ritch of Gastonia, grandson David and Marla Ritch; numerous nieces.

Winnie's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Chester Waters officiating.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

Her family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Thursday, at the church.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now