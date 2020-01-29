|
|
GASTONIA - Winnie Lou Smith Ritch, 95, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at home. She was born on February 29, 1924 in Cherokee County to the late Orville and Nellie Derreberry Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband James "Alvin" Ritch, sons James David Ritch, Michael Eugene Ritch.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Tommy Wayne Ritch of Gastonia, grandson David and Marla Ritch; numerous nieces.
Winnie's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Chester Waters officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Her family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Thursday, at the church.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020