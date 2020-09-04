1/1
Winona Owenby
1929 - 2020
GASTONIA - Winona Owenby, 92, passed away September 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born August 16, 1929 in Cherokee County, NC to the late Burl Leo Brown and Lela Simonds Brown.

In addition to her parents, Winona was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Arthur Owenby; daughter, Lisa Allen; brothers, Morris Brown, Parks Brown, Burl Brown, Jr., and Donald Brown; a sister, Mabel Brown; grandson, Andrew Davis; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Winona is survived by her sons, Robert "Leon" Owenby and Bobby Owenby and wife Marilyn; brother, Eugene Brown; grandchildren, Scott Owenby and wife Mendy, Chris Owenby and wife Heather, Jada Warnock, and Sarah Smith and husband, David; and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service, officiated by Pastor Lamar Creel, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
