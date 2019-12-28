|
GASTONIA, NC- Woodrow Wilson "Jake" Benfield Jr., 87, of Gastonia passed away December 26, 2019 at Robin Johnson House, Dallas, NC. He was a native of York County but lived most of his life in Gaston County. He was the son of the late Woodrow and Vergie Pruett Benfield.
Jake grew up in the Myers Mill village, where he made many wonderful memories and life-long friends. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church and he was a member of the Young At Heart club. After working many years in textiles as a superintendent, Jake retired from Pharr Yarns. He was past Master and secretary of the Lowell Masonic Lodge #590 and a member for over 50 years. He was also a Shriner and a Worthy Patron of Lowell Eastern Star. Previously, he was on the advisory board for Gaston County Schools and owner of Benfield Apartments and Rentals. Jake enjoyed beekeeping and making friends at the local farmer's market while selling honey. He was a member of the Lowell Lion's Club, Catawba Hunt Club and the National Wild Turkey Federation to the conservation and preservation of the wild turkey in NC. He loved fishing and enjoyed yearly family vacations at Wrightsville Beach.
Jake is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donnie Warren Benfield; his son, Dean Benfield (Carroll); daughter, Brenda Stillwell (Randy Ledwell); brother-in-law, Jim King; grandchildren, Joshua Dean Stillwell (Haley), Wesley Scott Ledwell, Scottie Maiers, Rená Ewing and Donnie Maiers; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Kennedy Stillwell. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Wesley Benfield; sister, Jane Benfield King; and son-in-law, Tim Stillwell.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC on Sunday, December 29, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Josh Glandon officiating. Interment will be at Olney Presbyterian Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or Masonic Home for Children of Oxford (MHCO), 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.
