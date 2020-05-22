Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-1161
Resources
More Obituaries for Wynona Noon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wynona Noon


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wynona Noon Obituary
CONCORD - Wynona Wilma Noon, 92, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Gardens of Taylor Glen in Concord.

Mrs. Noon was born October 5, 1927 in Walkertown, North Carolina to the late Kenneth C. Wilson and the late Ethel Elliott Wilson.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bartley E . Robbins, and her late husband, Joseph F. Noon.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include daughter, Karen (David) Harper of Concord, NC, daughter, Pamela (David) Gentry of Hillsborough, NC. Five grandchildren, Anne (Daryl) Woodman, Holly (Clark) Bray, Daniel (Ingrid) Harper, Stephen (Diana) Harper, Caroline Harper, and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Cooperative Christian Ministry, P. O. Box 1717, Concord 28026-1717.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Noon family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wynona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -