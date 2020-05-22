|
|
CONCORD - Wynona Wilma Noon, 92, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Gardens of Taylor Glen in Concord.
Mrs. Noon was born October 5, 1927 in Walkertown, North Carolina to the late Kenneth C. Wilson and the late Ethel Elliott Wilson.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bartley E . Robbins, and her late husband, Joseph F. Noon.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include daughter, Karen (David) Harper of Concord, NC, daughter, Pamela (David) Gentry of Hillsborough, NC. Five grandchildren, Anne (Daryl) Woodman, Holly (Clark) Bray, Daniel (Ingrid) Harper, Stephen (Diana) Harper, Caroline Harper, and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Cooperative Christian Ministry, P. O. Box 1717, Concord 28026-1717.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Noon family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020