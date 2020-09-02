Yates Abernethy

Yates Edward Abernethy, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Everette Roy Abernethy and Connie Smith Abernethy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marie Foster Abernethy; and his brothers, Jerry Abernethy and Troy Abernethy.
Mr. Abenethy was a graduate of Belmont High School and played on the inaugural Red Raider football team. He was an avid South Point football fan. Mr. Abernethy served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Korean era. He was a founding member of the Belmont Historical Society and a lifelong member of Centerview Baptist Church. He was retired from the City of Charlotte at Charlotte Douglas Airport.
Mr. Abernethy is survived by his children, Sheila A. Thrower and husband, David, Sharon Kaye Abernethy, and Trina A. Deaton and husband, Mark; his grandchildren, Jonathan Thrower, Emily Thrower, Christopher Deaton and wife, Hannah, Justin Deaton and wife, Anna, and Leah Deaton; his great-grandchildren, Malek Deaton and Abigail Deaton; and his best buddy, Baxter.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Centerview Baptist Church, Belmont. A service to celebrate his life well lived will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
