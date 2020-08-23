Zane Heard Carpenter, Sr., 80, of Gastonia, passed away at his home on August 21, 2020.

He was born January 3, 1940, in Gaston County, NC to the late Wayne Carpenter and Mattie Mayhue Carpenter.

Zane was retired from Thomas Concrete as a concrete mixer driver. He loved boating, fishing, and tending to his garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Wayne Carpenter, Kay Wilson, Robert Carpenter, and a grandson, Justin Lee Rumfelt.

Zane is survived by a son, Zane H. Carpenter, Jr (Melissa); daughters, Lori Stephens (David) and Kathy Glover (Dean); a brother, Fred Carpenter; a sister, Evelyn Chitwood; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, 2020 between 6:00 and 8:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm, officiated by the Rev. Richard Christopher, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.





