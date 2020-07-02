GASTONIA - Zerina Sisk Francum, age 73, passed away at her home on June 29, 2020.
She was born November 8, 1946 in Cherryville, N.C. to Grady Dellinger and Mary Frances Dellinger.
Zerina was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family and friends. She worked for many years for non-profit agencies, including the American Heart Association, United Way, and the Schiele Museum. She most recently retired from Carillon Assisted Living as Executive Director. Zerina was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Gastonia. She was also a member of Extension Master Gardeners and Four Seasons Garden Club. She was formerly a member of the Junior Women's Club, Gastonia Noon Rotary Club, and Chairperson of the board of Hospice of Gaston County.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Dennis Francum; daughter Dana F. Lusk and husband Jonathan of Huntsville, AL; son Eric Francum of Washington, DC; grandchildren John Lusk, Andrew Lusk, Mary Coles Lusk and Miles Francum; sister Trudy Robbins. In addition to her parents, Zerina was preceded in death by her adoptive father Ernest Durham Sisk.
A service by the graveside will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery with Pastor John Stanley officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Hope Lodge
, 269 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Francum family.