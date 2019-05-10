|
|
Brother Zettie Albert Lee Murriel Jr. was born on October 13, 1936 to Elder Zettie Albert Murriel Sr. and Sister Verleen Meadows Murriel. He passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, NC.
He is a 1954 graduate of Highland High School in Gastonia, NC and a graduate of Tennessee State College. He was a Music Professor in Pulaski, Tennessee. Later he moved to Washington, DC where he was an employee of the Washington DC Printing Office of Literature. While there he attended the United House of Prayer Charlotte Mission. He became a Grace Royal Guard under Elder Jr. Ford and Brother Lomack. He also was part of the marching band with Apostle Roland Green and Wendell Price. In 2004 he retired and moved back home to Gastonia, NC. He leaves to cherish his memories, one sister, Nancy Murriel Wright, two brothers, Larry Murriel (Ann) and Brother Johnnie Murriel and seven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Brother Bobby Gene Murriel of LA, Brother Joe Billy Murriel, Brother Ricky Murriel, grandparents, Elder John Meadows and Sister Alice White Meadows.
Services will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at the United House of Prayer, Gastonia, NC at 8 pm. Body will lie in state from 6pm to 7pm. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 10, 2019