|
|
Brother Zettie Albert Lee Murriel Jr. was born on October 13, 1936 to Elder Zettie Albert Murriel Sr. and Sister Verleen Meadows Murriel. He passed away on May 6, 2019.
He is a 1954 graduate of Highland High School and a graduate of Tennessee State College. He was a Music Professor in Pulaski, Tennessee. Later he moved to Washington, DC where he was employed of the Washington DC Printing Office of Literature.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one sister, Nancy Murriel Wright, two brothers, Larry Murriel (Ann) and Brother Johnnie Murriel.
Services will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at the United House of Prayer, Gastonia, NC at 8 pm. Body will lie in state from 6pm to 7pm. Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park Tuesday at 10 AM. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 11, 2019