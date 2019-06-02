Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes L. Krzanowski. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes L. (Soltys) Krzanowski 95, of Chicopee, formerly of Easthampton and Hadley, passed away on Thursday May 30th, 2019 at Wingate of South Hadley. She was born in Amherst on September 7, 1923 to the late Michael and Katherine (Mlynarski) Soltys. She attended local schools in Amherst and worked at the Lord Jeffrey Inn. She and her late husband Victor created a loving marriage of almost fifty years. Agnes inspired her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored their "Babci".



Agnes was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She was a devoted homemaker, wonderful cook, and was best known for her delicious pierogies.



Agnes is survived by her six children, two sons Michael Krzanowski of Shelburne and Mark Krzanowski of Santa Clara, Utah, four daughters Victoria Rosko of Marietta, GA, Diane Lewis and husband John of Acworth, GA, Jean Morrissey and husband Patrick of Chicopee with whom she lived with for 3 years, Suzanne Gower and husband Gerry of Hatfield; ten grandchildren, Jonathan, Alan, Christopher, Deborah, David, Christine, Shelley, Jennifer, Matthew, Katie; seven great-grandchildren, Alexander, Kristen, Emily, CJ, Garrett, Ella, Jon Jr., and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers Michael, John, Chet, Stanley, Charles, two sisters Albina Newton and Sally Massengale.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Valley Church followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery both in Easthampton. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.



For additional information, please visit

Agnes L. (Soltys) Krzanowski 95, of Chicopee, formerly of Easthampton and Hadley, passed away on Thursday May 30th, 2019 at Wingate of South Hadley. She was born in Amherst on September 7, 1923 to the late Michael and Katherine (Mlynarski) Soltys. She attended local schools in Amherst and worked at the Lord Jeffrey Inn. She and her late husband Victor created a loving marriage of almost fifty years. Agnes inspired her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored their "Babci".Agnes was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She was a devoted homemaker, wonderful cook, and was best known for her delicious pierogies.Agnes is survived by her six children, two sons Michael Krzanowski of Shelburne and Mark Krzanowski of Santa Clara, Utah, four daughters Victoria Rosko of Marietta, GA, Diane Lewis and husband John of Acworth, GA, Jean Morrissey and husband Patrick of Chicopee with whom she lived with for 3 years, Suzanne Gower and husband Gerry of Hatfield; ten grandchildren, Jonathan, Alan, Christopher, Deborah, David, Christine, Shelley, Jennifer, Matthew, Katie; seven great-grandchildren, Alexander, Kristen, Emily, CJ, Garrett, Ella, Jon Jr., and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers Michael, John, Chet, Stanley, Charles, two sisters Albina Newton and Sally Massengale.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Valley Church followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery both in Easthampton. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.For additional information, please visit www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.