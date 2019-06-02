Agnes L. (Soltys) Krzanowski 95, of Chicopee, formerly of Easthampton and Hadley, passed away on Thursday May 30th, 2019 at Wingate of South Hadley. She was born in Amherst on September 7, 1923 to the late Michael and Katherine (Mlynarski) Soltys. She attended local schools in Amherst and worked at the Lord Jeffrey Inn. She and her late husband Victor created a loving marriage of almost fifty years. Agnes inspired her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored their "Babci".
Agnes was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She was a devoted homemaker, wonderful cook, and was best known for her delicious pierogies.
Agnes is survived by her six children, two sons Michael Krzanowski of Shelburne and Mark Krzanowski of Santa Clara, Utah, four daughters Victoria Rosko of Marietta, GA, Diane Lewis and husband John of Acworth, GA, Jean Morrissey and husband Patrick of Chicopee with whom she lived with for 3 years, Suzanne Gower and husband Gerry of Hatfield; ten grandchildren, Jonathan, Alan, Christopher, Deborah, David, Christine, Shelley, Jennifer, Matthew, Katie; seven great-grandchildren, Alexander, Kristen, Emily, CJ, Garrett, Ella, Jon Jr., and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers Michael, John, Chet, Stanley, Charles, two sisters Albina Newton and Sally Massengale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Valley Church followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery both in Easthampton. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
For additional information, please visit www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 2, 2019