Agnes (Heath) Moczulewski (91) passed away on May, 15, 2019 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility.



Agnes was born in Bennington, NH on February 23, 1928, to the late William and Cora (Piper) Heath. After graduating high school she was employed most of her years with Pro Brush, and 25 years at Cooley Dickinson Hospital retiring at the age of 79.



Agnes joined in marriage with the late Stanley F. Moczulewski on February 24, 1949 and married 59 years until 2008. Agnes' first child Irene died at the age of 32 in 1981.



Agnes is survived by sons Philip Moczulewski and his wife Theresa of Northampton, Stephen Moczulewski of Chicopee, Edward Moczulewski and his wife Kathy of Northampton and John Moczulewski of Northampton; daughter Karen Pepin and her husband Gary of Chicopee; 8 grandchildren: Jason, Andrea, Erica, Michael, Seth, Greg, Nathan and Jillian; and 7 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Ronan, Jaylin, Jackson, Benjamin, and (twins) Maximus and Lucas.



Agnes spent her life being a devoted and loving wife and mother to her family. Agnes was devoted to all family members and put others needs before herself. Her favorite pastime was a night of playing bingo, and in her earlier years, a visit to a casino or horse racing.



Funeral services for Agnes will begin from Czelusniak Funeral Home on Saturday May 18th at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Hills Parish in Haydenville and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. A period of visitation will begin prior to the funeral at 8:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, 349 Haydenville Rd., Leeds, MA 01053.

