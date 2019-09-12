Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan John Bernadis. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary





Alan John Bernadis, age 67, of Hatfield, died on Tuesday September 10th at his residence after a long courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his caring family. He was born in Holyoke on May 22, 1952, the son of the late John Peter Bernadis and Helen Mary (Zajchowski) Bernadis.Alan was raised in South Hadley and educated in the elementary schools there and graduated from South Hadley High School. He continued his education in Mechanical Engineering at Springfield Technical Community College. Alan worked as a mechanical engineer for his entire career at the Kohl Morgan Manufacturing in Northampton, American Electric Cable Company in Holyoke and New England Interconnect Systems in New Hampshire. When Alan wasn't working, he would be found playing his black & white Fender Castor Electric Guitar with his second family, members of "Bear Mountain Band". He loved traveling to the beach, lighthouses, traveling to Jamaica for vacations and relaxation and loved being with his beloved dog and companion "Sheba".Alan survived by his loving daughter; Veronica D. Bernadis of Holyoke, devoted sister; Linda Lolli of Bayonne, New Jersey, his loving and devoted partner and companion of twelve years; Linda Robare of Hatfield, two nieces, grand nieces, grand nephews, many cousins, along with many dear friends. Besides Alan being predeceased his mother, Helen and father, John, he was also predeceased by his infant brother, John Peter Bernadis.A Graveside Service is scheduled for Alan on Monday September 16th at 11am at the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, located on Mayher Street, Easthampton. Calling hours will be held on Sunday September 15th from 4-7 pm at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, whom honorably and proudly has been entrusted with providing for Alan's care and services. Donations are requested to the Dakin Humane Society at either location of : 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA. 01054 or 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA. 01105

