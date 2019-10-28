Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert E. Gagne Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert E. Gagne Jr., 75, of Englewood, Florida, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Bangor, Maine.



He was born on August 16,1944, in Northampton, Mass to Albert And Stacia (Januskiewicz) Gagne. Al was employed by Coca-Cola Co. for many years as a truck driver. He also worked part time at the Big-Y in Northampton.



When he retired in 2009, he moved to Englewood, Florida, from Florence, MA.



Al was an avid fan of the Patriots and the Red Sox. He was a skilled Carpenter , and a collector of steins..



He was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Florida. When to do a favor, Al "Corky" was there to lend a hand.



Al was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruthie, and his loving son,Robert. He is survived by three children, Chad Gagne of Belchertown, Ma, Teresa Novotny of Easthampton, Ma, Debra Blake of Carver,Ma, and his cousin Roberta of Hadley, MA.



He also leaves seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild,many relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers , contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 60 East St., 8th Fl., New York, N.Y.10022.



A Celecration of life will be held December 14,2019, 1pm-4pm, at the 18 Meadow St., Florence Ma.

