Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Big Al" Hersh. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert "Big Al" Hersh, Sr, , The Man , The Myth, The Legend!!! Albert "Big Al" Hersh went home to be with the lord on July 7th, 2019. Albert was 77 years old and a resident of Valrico, Florida formerly of Easthampton and Holyoke, Ma. Albert was a huge sports fan loving the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and UCONN girls' basketball. His love of sports was evident by his countless years coaching softball, basketball and baseball. He also helped to build the softball fields in Nonotuck park. He won many games and trophies while coaching Glenn Builders men soft ball. He was very patriotic and had a great love for his country. Albert was always there if needed by family or friends. He had a great appreciation for good food and loved enjoying an ice cream every chance he got. He loved music and showing off his name that tune skill for 50's and 60's music. Albert was a huge movie buff and enjoyed watching John Wayne every change he got. He proudly served in the US Army for 6 years, stationed in Worms Germany for 33 months. Albert had a great love and respect for his country and those who serve. Albert was married for 54 years to the love of his life Margie Mendenhall Hersh. They married in PA and moved to Easthampton to raise their 3 children. They had a wonderful, happy life together enjoying traveling and cruising the Caribbean. They spent many winters in Clearwater Beach eventually making Florida their home in 2016. Albert had 3 children whom he adored Marie Cooper and her husband Jon Cooper of Valrico Florida, Albert Hersh Jr. and his wife Siena of Lithia Florida, Rachael Stewart and her husband Sean Stewart of Lithia Florida. Albert was also a mentor, coach and role model to many over his life. He had 5 grandchildren who called him Poppop and were the light of his life Anthony Cooper, Krystina Cooper, Austin Hersh, Skylar Hersh, and McKayla Stewart. He always had stories to tell of how they were doing in their lives. Albert had 13 siblings Dorothy Negron of Avon Grove, PA, Ricky Sierra, of Avon Grove, PA, Rusty Hersh of Buena, NJ, Betty Lou Hersh of Oxford, PA, Lowell Hersh of Oxford, PA , Frank Hersh of Oxford, PA ,and Linda Hersh, and was predeceased by his mother Helen Marie Hersh and father Lowell Hersh and siblings Harry Hersh, John Hersh, Sylvia Hersh, Carol Hersh, Gerald "Snap" Hersh, and James Hersh. Albert worked at Service Star formerly American Hardware for 27 years retiring in 1998. While there he was president of the social club for 23 years and received the golden broom award several years representing his work ethic and dedication to excellence. Albert believed in and lived a life of service as evidenced by his being a Mason, member of the Shriners, including the Oriental Band, and Hadji's. Albert volunteered at the Melha Shrine Circus for many years, He also served as a leader of the Royal Rangers and was a volunteer firefighter in. Albert will have a memorial service at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Easthampton on Friday July 19th, 2019 from 4 PM-7 PM. Burial will be Monday July 22nd at 9 am at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1390 Main St, Agawam, MA. in lieu of flowers please make donations to Shriners Hospital for





Albert "Big Al" Hersh, Sr, , The Man , The Myth, The Legend!!! Albert "Big Al" Hersh went home to be with the lord on July 7th, 2019. Albert was 77 years old and a resident of Valrico, Florida formerly of Easthampton and Holyoke, Ma. Albert was a huge sports fan loving the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and UCONN girls' basketball. His love of sports was evident by his countless years coaching softball, basketball and baseball. He also helped to build the softball fields in Nonotuck park. He won many games and trophies while coaching Glenn Builders men soft ball. He was very patriotic and had a great love for his country. Albert was always there if needed by family or friends. He had a great appreciation for good food and loved enjoying an ice cream every chance he got. He loved music and showing off his name that tune skill for 50's and 60's music. Albert was a huge movie buff and enjoyed watching John Wayne every change he got. He proudly served in the US Army for 6 years, stationed in Worms Germany for 33 months. Albert had a great love and respect for his country and those who serve. Albert was married for 54 years to the love of his life Margie Mendenhall Hersh. They married in PA and moved to Easthampton to raise their 3 children. They had a wonderful, happy life together enjoying traveling and cruising the Caribbean. They spent many winters in Clearwater Beach eventually making Florida their home in 2016. Albert had 3 children whom he adored Marie Cooper and her husband Jon Cooper of Valrico Florida, Albert Hersh Jr. and his wife Siena of Lithia Florida, Rachael Stewart and her husband Sean Stewart of Lithia Florida. Albert was also a mentor, coach and role model to many over his life. He had 5 grandchildren who called him Poppop and were the light of his life Anthony Cooper, Krystina Cooper, Austin Hersh, Skylar Hersh, and McKayla Stewart. He always had stories to tell of how they were doing in their lives. Albert had 13 siblings Dorothy Negron of Avon Grove, PA, Ricky Sierra, of Avon Grove, PA, Rusty Hersh of Buena, NJ, Betty Lou Hersh of Oxford, PA, Lowell Hersh of Oxford, PA , Frank Hersh of Oxford, PA ,and Linda Hersh, and was predeceased by his mother Helen Marie Hersh and father Lowell Hersh and siblings Harry Hersh, John Hersh, Sylvia Hersh, Carol Hersh, Gerald "Snap" Hersh, and James Hersh. Albert worked at Service Star formerly American Hardware for 27 years retiring in 1998. While there he was president of the social club for 23 years and received the golden broom award several years representing his work ethic and dedication to excellence. Albert believed in and lived a life of service as evidenced by his being a Mason, member of the Shriners, including the Oriental Band, and Hadji's. Albert volunteered at the Melha Shrine Circus for many years, He also served as a leader of the Royal Rangers and was a volunteer firefighter in. Albert will have a memorial service at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Easthampton on Friday July 19th, 2019 from 4 PM-7 PM. Burial will be Monday July 22nd at 9 am at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1390 Main St, Agawam, MA. in lieu of flowers please make donations to Shriners Hospital for Childrenwww.mitchellcofuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close