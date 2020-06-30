Albert W. Charsky Jr.
On Thursday June 25, 2020, Albert (Al) Charsky, loving father of 3 children passed away at the age of 82.

Al was born December 9, 1937 in Greenfield, MA to the late Albert Charsky Sr. and Margarite Williams Charsky. Albert lived in Western MA his whole life and was a pillar in the community as an estate planner, and insurance agent, he sat on many boards and led multiple non-profits, sang competitively in barbershop quartets and loved music. Albert was passionate about the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisher, loved to read and listen to music.

Al is survived by children, Victor Charsky, Cheryl Hurlbut (Wayne Hurlbut), Eric Charsky (Jennifer Hunter), grandchildren Ashleigh Puhalski (John Puhulski) and Tyler Patnode (Alesia Patnode), great grandchildren Willow Puhalski and Jesse Patnode, sisters Barbara Burnier (George Burnier), Esther Boyer (Brian Boyer), and his precious companion Charlie the cat.

Albert was loved by everyone that met him as a kind, compassionate, giving and loving man with a brilliant smile and witty infectious humor that made the world a brighter place.

A celebration of life and funeral service will be held at 1:00 Thursday July 2, 2020 at Wrisley's funeral home in South Deerfield MA, then continuing to the West Whately Cemetery for a service and burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Albert's name may be made to Second Helpings Community Meal. Checks made payable to SsJA with "2nd Helpings, Albert Charsky" in the memo line may be sent to 8 Church St, Greenfield, MA or online donations at www.saintsjamesandandre.org

Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
