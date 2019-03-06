Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aldore A. Albert. View Sign

Aldore Albert, 95, died on March 4, 2019 at the Soldier's Home in Holyoke. Born on November 3, 1923, he was son of the late Laura (Gagne) Albert and Michael Albert of Indian Orchard, where he was born and raised. Al was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi parish in Belchertown and a member of the Belchertown VFW. He served in WWII Navy as a Boatswain's Mate First Class in the Pacific Theater. After his discharge he became an electrician and worked for the Monsanto Co., along with the opportunity to work with his son for a number of years until Al's retirement at age 58. Al married his sweetheart, Lucille (Anne) Morin upon his return from the service and they had many happy years together until her death in 2011. Al was a true family man, with his goals of working hard and providing for their care and growth. He and Anne raised their family in Springfield and attended Holy Family Church until they moved to Belchertown in their retirement. Al was a devoted Catholic and became a Eucharistic minister. He was interested in local, national and global news, reading the paper and then bringing up his thoughts about what he read to the family. He loved to go fishing on the local ponds and on Lake Congamond in the summer. Al would often take in a baseball game at Szot park or meet his family for dinner at Monsanto's plastic park for a picnic and swim. He had a passion for playing cribbage and pitch. At work he and friends would play cribbage during their lunch hour and one day he drew a 'perfect' hand, which was subsequently laminated and treasured. Al was an avid New England sports fan, with the Patriots his favorite team and then in descending order the Red Sox's and Bruins (tied for importance) followed by the Celtics. He also enjoyed watching golf and bowling, which explains why getting all the 'sports channels' was his most important criteria when he moved into Keystone Commons. Al was predeceased by his two oldest children, Joanne (Albert) Rowland and Michael Albert along with two of his siblings, Lorraine (Albert) Asselin and Eugene Albert. Al is survived by his sister, Yvette (Albert) Damoulakis and four of his daughters and their spouses, Mary Albert and Robert Gardner, Sandra (Albert) Zwirn and Robert Zwirn, Karen (Albert)Winkler and Barry Winkler and Susan (Albert) Amaral and Anselmo Amaral. Al leaves 13 grandchildren, Becky, Sarah, Renee, Lauren, Erin, Abe, Lily, Meghan, Jessica, Alex, Laura, Rachel and Grace and their significant partners. Al's family included many great-grandchildren along with an extended family of in-laws and nieces and nephews. Our family would like to also acknowledge all of Al's wonderful friends from Pine Valley and Keystone Commons. Al will be remembered by his family for many things, but especially for his kind and gracious attitude toward people and life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Holyoke Soldiers Home or WesternMass Hospice. Visitation will be Monday, March 11th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Church with burial to follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Indian Orchard. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home around 9:00 a.m. For details, please visit

Aldore Albert, 95, died on March 4, 2019 at the Soldier's Home in Holyoke. Born on November 3, 1923, he was son of the late Laura (Gagne) Albert and Michael Albert of Indian Orchard, where he was born and raised. Al was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi parish in Belchertown and a member of the Belchertown VFW. He served in WWII Navy as a Boatswain's Mate First Class in the Pacific Theater. After his discharge he became an electrician and worked for the Monsanto Co., along with the opportunity to work with his son for a number of years until Al's retirement at age 58. Al married his sweetheart, Lucille (Anne) Morin upon his return from the service and they had many happy years together until her death in 2011. Al was a true family man, with his goals of working hard and providing for their care and growth. He and Anne raised their family in Springfield and attended Holy Family Church until they moved to Belchertown in their retirement. Al was a devoted Catholic and became a Eucharistic minister. He was interested in local, national and global news, reading the paper and then bringing up his thoughts about what he read to the family. He loved to go fishing on the local ponds and on Lake Congamond in the summer. Al would often take in a baseball game at Szot park or meet his family for dinner at Monsanto's plastic park for a picnic and swim. He had a passion for playing cribbage and pitch. At work he and friends would play cribbage during their lunch hour and one day he drew a 'perfect' hand, which was subsequently laminated and treasured. Al was an avid New England sports fan, with the Patriots his favorite team and then in descending order the Red Sox's and Bruins (tied for importance) followed by the Celtics. He also enjoyed watching golf and bowling, which explains why getting all the 'sports channels' was his most important criteria when he moved into Keystone Commons. Al was predeceased by his two oldest children, Joanne (Albert) Rowland and Michael Albert along with two of his siblings, Lorraine (Albert) Asselin and Eugene Albert. Al is survived by his sister, Yvette (Albert) Damoulakis and four of his daughters and their spouses, Mary Albert and Robert Gardner, Sandra (Albert) Zwirn and Robert Zwirn, Karen (Albert)Winkler and Barry Winkler and Susan (Albert) Amaral and Anselmo Amaral. Al leaves 13 grandchildren, Becky, Sarah, Renee, Lauren, Erin, Abe, Lily, Meghan, Jessica, Alex, Laura, Rachel and Grace and their significant partners. Al's family included many great-grandchildren along with an extended family of in-laws and nieces and nephews. Our family would like to also acknowledge all of Al's wonderful friends from Pine Valley and Keystone Commons. Al will be remembered by his family for many things, but especially for his kind and gracious attitude toward people and life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Holyoke Soldiers Home or WesternMass Hospice. Visitation will be Monday, March 11th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Church with burial to follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Indian Orchard. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home around 9:00 a.m. For details, please visit www.beersandstory.com Funeral Home Beers & Story Funeral Home

10 Maple Street

Belchertown , MA 01007

(413) 323-6961 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close